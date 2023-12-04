Mizoram Elections 2023: ZPM claims first victory in Tuichang, races ahead with 26 seats

The first victory in Mizoram Assembly elections has come in with W Chhuanawma from the Zoram People’s Movement defeating Mizoram deputy chief minister and Mizo National Front leader Tawnluia by a margin of 909 votes. C Lalhriatpuia from the Indian National Congress. The counting of votes began at 8am. The 40-seat Assembly went into polling on November 7 and saw an approximate voter turnout of 80.66 per cent. Incumbent chief minister Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front is contesting from the Aizawl East-I constituency.

The Zoram People’s Movement has won nine seats so far, while leading in 17 seats. While MNF has opened its account with its first win from the Mamit constituency. Currently, MNF is leading in 9 seats.

According to the exit polls projections, the electoral stage appears to be set for a riveting showdown primarily between the regional heavyweights, MNF and ZPM. The exit poll results have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling MNF and former IPS officer Lalduhoma's ZPM.Originally scheduled for December 3, the counting day was rescheduled to December 4. The Election Commission, in an official notification, cited the receipt of "several representations from various quarters" within Mizoram as the driving force behind this decision. The representations collectively requested a revision of the counting date from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to another weekday. Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the poll body agreed to the request as "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers."

