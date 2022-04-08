Mizoram reports 123 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 123 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 2,25,336, said the state health department on Friday.

As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 836.

The positivity rate is 17.06 per cent.

A total of 687 people have succumbed to the infection so far and 2,23,813 people have recovered in the state.

On the fresh cases, 120 through Rapid Antigen Test, 2 through TrueNat tests and 1 through Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor