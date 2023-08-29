“MLAs leaving JDS is a lie, speculation. JDS will not go with anyone in the Lok Sabha elections.”: HD Devegowda

“Let us tell the names of the MLAs who will not leave the JDS party and who will leave the party,” former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda challenged this at a press conference at the JDS office in Bengaluru today. He said, “I would save the party. I have made up my mind. Even at this age, I will build the party firmly. We do not do hate politics against anyone or any party.” He said, “A few MLAs left JDS. All that is a lie, speculation. No one will leave JDS.” He said that our aim is to save the party. None of his party MLAs or leaders will quit. Devegowda further said, “To save JDS, a regional party, we have organized a convention of activists and fans on September 10 in Bengaluru. After the convention, everyone will know the strength of the party. I apologize if I hurt even a single worker of the state,” he added.

It is important to mention that a core committee of the party has been formed under the chairmanship of G. T. Deve Gowda. The committee members will travel all over the state. JDS State President C.M. Ibrahim said, “I do not interfere with the decisions of former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.” Devegowda said that we will do whatever it takes to survive the party. He mysteriously said that he knows what’s going on in national politics, Lok Sabha. Devegowda raised the curtain on the pre-election alliance by saying that JDS will not go with anyone in the Lok Sabha elections. He said, “We will take the confidence of the core committee members, and decide everything. They are trampling the regional party in the country, he said. He further said that the government is supporting the Bhumafia in Bangalore. Government space is being encroached upon. I have a lot of ideas about this. I will talk about this in the coming days,” Devegowda added. Devegowda further said, “I have observed all the controversy in the case of Kumaraswamy's pen drive showing the corruption of the Congress government. Kumaraswamy did not speak so easily. He said that one should not speak lightly about him. Who made the Ramnagar district? Let the medical college allotted to Ramanagara be kept there,” he said. Mentioning DK Shivkumar, Devegowda said that DKS is the king of hate and doing hate politics. He said there was no need for it.Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda congratulated ISRO Chairman Somnath and his team of scientists who were responsible for the success of Chandrayaan-3.On the occasion Vidhan Parishad Member KA Thippeswamy, BM Farooq, Chairman of the city unit HM Ramesh Gowda, National General Secretary Zafrullah Khan, Legal Unit Chairman AP Ranganath, Syed Shafullah, and others were present.