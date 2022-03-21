Modi, Amit Shah to attend Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony on March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be some of the key guests in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony, ANI reported. Yogi Adityanath, who created history by leading the saffron party to take the majority in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, will take over the office of Chief Minister on March 25.

Apart from key BJP leaders and union ministers, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh president, many other Union Cabinet Ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also invited, ANI reported quoting sources. All BJP workers have been told to put up BJP lags on their vehicles and hoarding will be put up in all district party headquarters and markets. BJP has also instructed its workers to offer prayers between 8 AM and 10 AM in all temples across UP ahead of the ceremony. UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

