Modi’s guarantee is action against corrupt after June 4, says PM in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), April 25 Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Thursday warned that after June 4, he will make sure that corrupt people in the country are brought to book.

“All the black money will be brought out and the corrupt will be punished. Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai,” he said while addressing an election rally here.

He said that the Congress was repeatedly saying that if Modi wins he will become a dictator and reservation will go.

“They repeated these two dialogues on every occasion but when their manifesto came out, the truth was exposed. They want to implement the Karnataka model which follows reservation on basis of religion. It is frightening to even think of,” he said.

He slammed the Congress and SP for allegedly protecting anti-national elements.

“The big leader of a party was shedding tears on the death of a terrorist. The Samajwadi Party was finding ways to ensure the release of jailed terrorists. Can your life be secure if these people are in power?” he asked.

He asked people to apprise first time voters about what had happened in the past.

“You remember when bomb blasts and terror attacks were the order of the day. Kar sevaks were fired upon. You should tell this to first time voters who were too young when all this happened,” he said.

He further asked Congress and SP to list their achievements, if any.

“We gave free houses, tap water, health schemes, free gas cylinder to all without discrimination but what about these INDIA bloc members?” he asked.

