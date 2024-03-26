Mohammad Yousuf Wani Takes Oath As a Additional Judge of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, Who is He?

Mohammad Yousuf Wani, also known as Willayat Yousuf Wani, has an extensive background in the judicial service. He joined the Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Service in December 1997 and has served in various capacities as a judicial officer. Additionally, Dr. Willayat Yousuf Wani holds a PhD in biochemistry and is associated with research on Parkinson's Disease.

Recently, he has been appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, showcasing his significant contributions to the legal field. His Oath-taking ceremony was physically attended by justices Tashi Rabstan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by justices Atul Sreedharan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Rajesh Sekhri.

The oath-taking ceremony at the chief justice’s chamber was conducted by the registrar general of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem. With this, the number of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh rose to 16, including the chief justice.

Mohammad Yousuf Wani has a diverse educational background. He holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India. Additionally, he is associated with the Department of Urdu at GDC for Women Baramulla, where he is listed as an Assistant Professor (HoD Urdu) with qualifications including M.A., NET, JRF, and Ph.D. . Moreover, Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Wani serves as the Dean of College Development Council at the University of Kashmir[1]. His educational journey reflects a blend of expertise in biochemistry, Urdu language, and educational leadership.

