"Momentous occurrence...would like to thank PM Modi": Rajaji's great-grandson Kesavan on move to establish 'Sengol' in new Parliament House

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : CR Kesavan, great-grandson of first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to establish the historical 'Sengol' in the new Parliament House, saying only a person with a profound understanding of India's civilisational heritage and traditions can ensure that such an important event is given its due place in history.

PM Modi will establish the historical and sacred 'Sengol', which is a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India, in the new Parliament House at its inauguration on May 28.

"Many of us didn't know about this momentous occurrence in the transfer of power with the sacred sceptre which is 'Sengol'. As an Indian, I would like to thank PM Modi. Only a person who has a very profound understanding of Indian civilisational heritage, Indian culture and has a deep respect for our values & traditions can ensure that such an important event is brought back from oblivion and given its due place in history," Kesavan, a BJP leader, told ANI.

This Sengol was accepted by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, 1947 in the presence of several leaders. 'Sengol' was handed over as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

Kesavan said that it was on the advice of C Rajapogalachari that Sengol was given as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British.

"Whenever we think about the transfer of power, most of the Indians recall the 'Tryst with Destiny speech' and at 'the stroke of the midnight hour' only," he said.

He recalled the present Parliament building was inaugurated by in 1927 by the then Governor-general Lord Ervin.

"When the ceremony happened, there was no trace of any Indian values, culture or heritage. I am happy that PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. It will be a festive occasion for all Indians. (It will be an occasion) to honour and celebrate and cherish our civilizational and timeless heritage," Madhvan said.

PM Modi has taken a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

During the process of transfer of power, the then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten had asked Nehru about the ceremony that should be followed to symbolise the occassion. Nehru consulted Rajagopalachari, also known as Rajaji, who had deep knowledge of Indian traditions. Rajaji told him about the ceremony performed during the Chola dynasty in which the transfer of power from a King to a successor was blessed by priests and the symbol used for the handover was 'Senogal'

According to historical accounts, Rajagopalachari approached the Dharmic Mutt in the Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu - the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. The leader of the Adheenam was commissioned the preparation of the 'Sengol'.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries.

As per historical accounts, at the time of enthronement, the traditional guru of the preceptor of the King would hand over the ceremonial Sceptre to the new ruler.

At the time of the power transfer on August 14, 1947, three people were specially flown in from Tamil Nadu - the Deputy high priest of the Adheenam, the Nadaswaram player Rajarathinam Pillai and the Oduvar (singer) - carrying the Sengol.

The priests conducted the proceedings. They gave the Sengol to Lord Mountbatten and took it back. The Sengol was purified with holy water. It was then taken in procession to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's house, where it was handed over to him. A special song was rendered, as specified by the high priest.

Home Minister Amit Shah said at a press conference on Wednesday that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic Sengol.

"It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu. The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of "Nyaya", is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, the recipient of the Sengol has the "order" ("Aanai" in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this," he said.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by PM Modi in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium.

The historic plan has been prepared in consultation with the presidents of Adheenam. All 20 Adheenam presidents will also be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in reminiscence of the sacred ritual.

"I express my gratitude to them. I am glad that 96-year-old Shri WummidiBangaruChettyji, associated with its construction, will also participate in this sacred ceremony. I express my gratitude to him," the Home Minister said.

