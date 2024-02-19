Monkey Fever Outbreak in Karnataka: 103 Active Cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease in State, Says Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday, February 19, informed that there are a total of 103 active cases of Monkey Fever in the state. Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts have recorded 37, 40 and 26 cases, respectively.

“The number of cases is expected to go further up. This is the peak time. We have stepped up surveillance in the three districts where cases have been reported. It is important to coordinate with local authorities to contain the spread,” said Gundu Rao, reported The Times of India.

#WATCH | Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says there are 103 active cases of Monkey fever in the state as of now. pic.twitter.com/NtnOF0ew8I — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Earlier on February 14, Dinesh Gundu Rao informed reporters that "Two people have died till now. Further prevention of deaths is an utmost priority for us. We have set up our teams there (in Uttara Kannada district). We are spreading general awareness."

Karnataka is grappling with the KFD. Besides two deaths from the disease, the state has reported 49 positive cases of monkey fever since January 1, 2024. The Health Minister said that the government has issued guidelines regarding the treatment of the disease and the medicines required for the treatment have been supplied free of charge.