Monsoon Alert: IMD predicts monsoon to arrive early this year

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early onset of monsoon this year. Rainfall in the Andamans arrives till 22nd May every year. However, the meteorological department has said that the rains are likely to arrive between May 13 and 19 this year. After that, rains are expected in Kerala from May 20 to 26. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it is expected to arrive in Talakkonam from May 27 to June 2.

Rainfall forecast for coming 4 weeks by IMD;

Week 1 Rainfall over Andaman Sea could be good.

Week 2 and 3 indicates enhanced rainfall activity over Arabian sea.

In week 2 & ahead rainfall over the south peninsula and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea will be above normal .

Pune Meteorological Department Chief Krishnananda Hosalikar tweeted about the rains. "The monsoon is expected to arrive in the Andamans in the first week," he said. The second branch of the Arabian Sea strikes the western coast of India by the second week of June.