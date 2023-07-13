Monsoon showers to continue across India, Uttarakhand braces for ‘heavy rainfall’

New Delhi, July 13 The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand during the next five days and decrease thereafter.

In the bulletin on Thursday, the weather forecast agency said that northwest India is expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Afterwards, there will be isolated heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh can anticipate isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days, while north Haryana will have it for the next three days.

The IMD further predicted that east Rajasthan will witness isolated heavy rainfall on July 14and 17 while Uttarakhand, on the other hand, is likely to experience isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next five days.

In east and adjoining northeast India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. “Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bihar will have isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days, followed by a reduction in rainfall,” the IMD said.

Odisha can expect isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days, while Nagaland and Manipur will have it for the next four days.

“Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 15. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya will have isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 13 and 14 followed by a reduction,” it said.

In Central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh for the next two days.

“Rainfall activity will be subdued from July 15 to 16 and then increase again from July 17,” the IMD predicted.

In west India, Konkan and Goa and the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra will continue to experience light to moderate widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days. “Gujarat will have similar conditions for the next two days,” it said.

However, in south India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala will experience isolated heavy rainfall for the next three days.

“Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana can anticipate it for the next two days,” the IMD added.

