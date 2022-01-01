More rains for coastal Tamil Nadu, cold wave to continue in NW India: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 1 Another day of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is in store for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal even as northwest India would continue to witness cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Saturday.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, off south Sri Lanka coast at middle tropospheric level. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on Sunday and isolated heavy rainfall over the same region during subsequent 24 hours and decrease thereafter," the IMD said.

A fresh active 'Western Disturbance' and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is likely to affect northwest Indian region from January 3, and under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely during January 3 to 7 with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5, the IMD said, adding, isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during January 5 to 7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5.

Isolated thunderstorms activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, accompanied with hail storms over Punjab on January 5.

Earlier on Friday, the minimum temperatures were in the range of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in over isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and northeast Rajasthan and cold wave conditions were also witnessed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, the IMD said.

Dense to very dense fog occurred in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, west Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan and moderate fog in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh.

