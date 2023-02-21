More work, more SOPs for UP legislators

Lucknow, Feb 21 There is going to be more work and more rewards for legislators in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has said that the house proceedings would now continue till late night (midnight or 1 a.m) since it was his endeavour to ensure that the maximum number of members are able to take part during the budget session.

The state Assembly has worked out a programme to have sittings on Saturdays as well.

Mahana said the issues raised by the members would be sent to the respective departments with the objective of resolving them.

The Speaker further said that the best legislator award would be instituted on the pattern of the best MP award given in Parliament.

The Speaker said a helpdesk would be set up at railway stations and the airport to help the legislators and provide them with conveyance to their respective homes and vice versa during the sessions of the house.

He said the assembly secretariat would provide vehicles to the members and they would not be allowed to take the vehicles anywhere else.

He added that a helpdesk would be set up at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to assist the members of the House.

"During the sessions, the digital gallery will remain open for members. A time slot will also be fixed for others too."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the members should raise issues concerning their constituencies.

The members would now be able to submit their questions round the clock on the state Assembly's portal, he said.

