MoS Margherita, Fiji Health Minister discuss medical cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 18 Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Fiji's Minister of Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ongoing health and medical cooperation between both countries.

"Pleased to meet Fiji's Minister of Health and Medical Services Hon. Dr Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu this morning. Had meaningful discussions on ongoing health and medical cooperation, an important pillar of the India Fiji bilateral partnership," Margherita posted on X.

On December 15, India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, called on Fiji's Minister for Immigration Viliame B Naupoto and discussed matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people ties and further strengthening of bilateral ties.

In a statement on X, Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "Veilomani Dosti. High Commissioner Suneet Mehta paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Viliame B. Naupoto, Minister for Immigration, today. Productive discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people links and further strengthening of relations between India and Fiji."

Earlier this month, Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, Mehta expressed India's commitment to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery with Fiji.

In a statement on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to call on Hon.Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Policing and Communications today. Productive discussions were held, focussing on strengthening our multifaceted cooperation, including in digital, AI. India remains committed to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery, reflecting our broader partnership with Fiji in advancing inclusive and technology-driven governance."

Last month, India delivered a consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji to assist in strengthening the island nation's health programme.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs has been dispatched to Fiji to support its health programme. India remains committed to supporting Fiji in its public health response and humanitarian needs."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor