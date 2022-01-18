Mother of 2 children falls in love with FB friend; husband approves marriage with boyfriend

A strange love story in Jamshedpur district of Jharkhand is currently the topic of discussion. Here a woman fell in love with a stranger while talking to him on Facebook. She is a mother of two. Everyone was shocked when the woman's husband heard of the incident. According to the information received, there is a village called Kadaghoda at a distance of about 60 km from Jamshedpur. Here Sanjay Mahato got married to Namita Mahato in 2016. The couple has two children. A family of four consists of a son and a daughter. Sanjay's wife had been using Facebook extensively for the past few days. As a result, she was often distracted by household chores. So Sanjay and Namita were fighting. The two got into an argument over the use of Facebook. Sanjay had often seen his wife Namita chatting on WhatsApp. That led to an argument between the two.

Despite repeated explanations, wife Namita was not ready to listen to her husband Sanjay. Recently, Namita was constantly talking to someone on the phone. Then slowly everything started to come out. Sanjay became suspicious of Namita's movements and behavior. Sanjay suspected that someone else had come into Namita's life. Sanjay knew that Namita was in love with someone else and she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

The one Namita was in love with lives in Mumbai. Namita texted her online boyfriend Sukra and called him. She said she would die if he did not come to see her. As soon as Sukra reached the village, Namita left with him. Husband Sanjay reached the police station after his wife suddenly disappeared from the house. Both Sukra and Namita arrived in the village just before the police investigation began. The matter was then discussed with all the villagers. Sanjay explained a lot to Namita but she insisted on going with her boyfriend. Namita said that she would not leave him under any circumstances. Eventually, after the villagers' mediation, the panchayat allowed the two to stay together. After that Namita's husband Sanjay also got ready. But Sanjay made it a condition in front of Namita that while fleeing with her boyfriend, take the children with her. Then both Namita and her boyfriend got ready.