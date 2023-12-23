Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly abusing, assaulting wife

Renowned motivational speaker Vivek Bindra is facing legal troubles as a case has been filed against him for alleged assault on his wife, Yanika Bindra. The couple, who recently got married on December 6, 2023, is now entangled in a legal dispute just eight days after their wedding.

The case, registered on December 14, accuses Vivek Bindra of assaulting his wife. The complaint has led to the filing of charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427, and 325. The incident has sparked significant attention, given Vivek Bindra's status as a popular motivational speaker and social media influencer.

The Noida Sector 126 police station is handling the case, and further developments are awaited as legal proceedings unfold in this high-profile matter.

According to a report of India Today, The complaint against Vivek Bindra was filed by Yanika's brother Vaibhav, who alleged that his brother-in-law locked his sister in a room, hurled abuses and subjected her to severe physical assault, resulting in injuries all over her body. She is also unable to hear properly due to the assault on her ears," the complaint stated. Yanika is currently admitted to Delhi's Kailash Deepak Hospital and undergoing medical treatment.