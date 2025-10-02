MP: 11 die, 3 missing in twin accidents during Durga idol immersion; CM Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh aid

Khandwa/Ujjain, Oct 2 Twin accidents during Durga immersion festivities have cast a shadow over celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, with one incident claiming multiple lives and the other prompting urgent rescue operations.

In Jamli village of Khandwa district, a tractor-trolley carrying devotees and the idol of Goddess Durga overturned and fell into a pond while crossing a narrow culvert. The vehicle was reportedly overloaded, carrying around 20 to 25 people from Ardla and Jamli villages. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered, including eight children.

The rescue operation is going on, with fears that more people may still be trapped underwater. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Pandhana police station, and the bodies are being brought to the Pandhana Community Health Centre.

Local authorities, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police, rushed to the scene upon receiving the news. An earthmoving machine was deployed to pull the submerged trolley from the pond, and divers are continuing the search for the missing.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “deeply tragic.”

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He also assured that the injured would receive proper medical treatment at the nearest hospital.

In a separate incident in Ujjain district, another tractor-trolley carrying an idol for immersion fell into the Chambal River near Narsingha village in Badnagar. Eight people were reportedly aboard the vehicle.

Five were rescued, while three remain missing. Search operations are underway in the river, with local police and rescue teams coordinating efforts. Both accidents have raised concerns about safety protocols during religious processions and the use of tractor-trolleys for mass transport.

The state government has urged district administrations to review immersion routes and ensure adequate safety measures in future events.

As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, the administration continues its efforts to locate the missing and provide support to those affected.

