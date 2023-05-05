MP: 3-yr-old girl raped in Chhatarpur, accused held

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 : A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her an ice cream in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Singro village under Rajnagar police station in the district on Thursday.

"The accused had come to his in-laws house here in the village and he took the girl on the pretext of giving her an ice cream. When the minor was not found for a long time, the family members searched her in nearby areas and informed dial 100 about the matter," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

He added that acting on the information, the police reached there. When the police also began the search, they went near a stop dam around 8 pm on Thursday, and found the minor in an unconscious state.

Seeing the condition, the police station in charge brought her to the district hospital and an FIR was registered against the accused at Mahila police station in the district. The accused has been arrested, Sanghi said.

SP Sanghi further said that the health condition of the girl was stable but for further treatment to avoid future complications she was referred to Gwalior.

A team has been formed for the investigation of the case and soon a challan dairy will be produced before the court, he added.

