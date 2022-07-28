MP: 30 students injected with covid vaccine with single syringe

A shocking case has come to light from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Here, last Wednesday, a person named Jitendra, a vaccinator, injected as many as 30 students with a single syringe. Talking about this, Jitendra, the vaccinator, claimed that the authorities had sent only one syringe and the head of the department had ordered to vaccinate all the children with it. At the same time, we do not know the name of that officer, Jitendra also said in the video recorded by the parents of the students.

30 students were vaccinated with a single syringe - a disposable syringe, which is used only once. Since the 1990s, after the spread of HIV, disposable syringes have started to be used. However, in the related video, Jitendra is seen saying, 'The person who distributed the material gave only one syringe.' Investigation begins after the incident - Did you know not to use the same syringe when injecting more than one person? When asked, Jitendra said, "'Yes' I know. That's why I asked him, do I want to use only one syringe? To which he said 'Yes'. So how is it my fault? I did what I was told." Following this, an FIR has been lodged against Jitendra by the Sagar district administration for laxity and violation of the Centre's 'One Needle, One Syringe, One Time' rule.

In this case, the in-charge district vaccination officer who sent the vaccine and some other necessary materials. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Rakesh Roshan. The incident took place in a corona vaccination camp organized for children at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city. In-charge Collector Kshitij Singhal immediately directed Chief Medical and Health Officers to investigate the matter. Jitendra was not present during the interrogation. Sources also said that his phone was also switched off after the incident.