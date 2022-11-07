MP: 4 girls booked for assaulting a woman in Indore; video goes viral

Four girls were booked for allegedly assaulting a woman at LIG intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said.The incident occurred around 1 am on November 4 and the video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. In the viral video, the four girls were spotted beating a woman fiercely and abusing her. MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the victim lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by Megha Malviya, Tina Soni, Poonam Ahirwar and one more without any reason.Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against them under various sections of IPC, including 294 (Obscene acts), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), he added.

The victim works as a salesman in a pesticide shop at Dhenu market in the district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

