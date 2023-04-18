MP: 7 persons held for making fake entry tickets of Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 : Seven persons were arrested in connection with generating fake entry tickets of 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at Mahakal Temple. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am.

These accused used to prepare new tickets by tampering with the old entry tickets of the temple and sold it at high prices to the devotees. The matter came to light when three devotees from Delhi visited the Mahakal temple on April 16 and bought entry tickets of the Bhasma Aarti by paying an extra amount. The devotees paid Rs 1500 for each ticket while the actual cost of the tickets was Rs 200.

The devotees reached the Mahakal temple with their tickets and when it was checked during the entry it was found to be fake. Following which, the devotees reached Mahakal police station and lodged a complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Anand told , "Three devotees from Delhi lodged a complaint at the Mahakal police station regarding the fake entry tickets on April 16. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 and 434 and started investigation into the matter."

During investigation of the case, the officials of Mahakal police station arrested a total of seven accused involved in the crime. During interrogation of the accused, it came to fore that the accused used to prepare the new tickets by tampering with the old entry tickets, Additional SP Anand said.

He added that the police also recovered six mobile phones and a laptop from the accused. On the basis of interrogation and evidence, more IPC sections 467, 468 and 471 were added in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor