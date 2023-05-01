MP CM Chouhan extends greetings on foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended his greetings on Maharashtra and Gujarat Day and said "we all are children of Mother India".

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a cultural program orgsed at Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

"We all are children of Mother India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the mantra of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' a reality in the whole country. In accordance with this feeling, today is Maharashtra and Gujarat foundation day. On this occasion, I extend my warm greetings on behalf of 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh," CM Chouhan said.

"I pray to the Almighty that both the states should progress, develop and contribute to the progress and development of the nation as well. I wish for the well being of the people of both the states," he added.

The chief minister further said that he has personal relations with both the states. He is a son-in-law of Maharashtra while he studied in Gujarati Samaj School.

Both the states are progressing and developing. Mumbai is the commercial capital of India. It is the main centre of industries. Maharashtra is also famous for its film industry, the country's largest stock market is in Mumbai. There are not one but many such features that Maharashtra is contributing to the progress of the country, CM Chouhan added.

Similarly, Gujarat is the formula of co-operative which has done miracles. It is the best example of the success of the co-operative movement. Taking inspiration from that, he formed the Sanchi Dugdh Sangh in Madhya Pradesh, the CM said.

In the last two decades, Gujarat has established many records. Ahmedabad has registered its name among the fastest developing cities. Gujarat has been number one in the Export Index for the second time in a row, it has also been ranked first in the Good Governance Index. The work of solar energy has been done in Gujarat. Not one but there are many such achievements, he added.

PM Modi worked as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for many years and showed the path of progress and development, which is famous as the Gujarat Model in the world, CM Chouhan further said.

Besides, talking about Madhya Pradesh, the CM said, "Our Madhya Pradesh is also not behind. Our growth rate was 19.6%, which is number one in the country. Our GSDP which used to be Rs 71,000 crores, today has crossed Rs 15 lakh crores. When we came into power, the per-capita income was Rs 11000, today it has increased to Rs 1.40 lakh. Our contribution in the country's GSDP used to be 3%, but today Madhya Pradesh's contribution has increased to 4.6%."

CM Chouhan also thanked the residents of Maharashtra and Gujarat for the development of Madhya Pradesh. He said, "There is an incomparable contribution of people of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the development of Madhya Pradesh. I am grateful for your contribution."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor