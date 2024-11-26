MP CM concludes high-level foreign visit in London

London, Nov 26 Cementing bilateral relations through a series of strategic engagements in London, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav concluded his visit to Britain by emphasising the growing partnership between India and the UK.

During his first official visit as the CM of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav had an engaging day interacting with industry leaders, members of Parliament, and people from the Indian Diaspora.

CM Yadav is currently on a seven-day visit along with a senior delegation of state officials to promote investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh.

The day commenced with a prestigious reception at the British Parliament, where Baroness Verma, President of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade & Investment), welcomed the Chief Minister to Westminster.

During the comprehensive tour of both Houses of Parliament, CM Yadav engaged in substantive discussions on enhancing economic cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and the UK, laying the groundwork for future collaborative ventures.

In a moment of profound significance, the Chief Minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Parliament Square, Westminster.

Reflecting on Gandhian principles of peace and progress, CM Yadav emphasised how they align with the state's vision for sustainable development and global cooperation.

The diplomatic engagement continued with a high-level parliamentary luncheon, where the Chief Minister presented Madhya Pradesh's compelling vision for sustainable growth and development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's leadership in India's renewable energy revolution and its commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment.

A significant announcement during the luncheon was the formal invitation for the UK to participate as a Partner Country in the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal.

In pursuit of urban development excellence, CM Yadav, accompanied by senior officials, visited the prestigious Kings Cross redevelopment project. The delegation engaged with Tom Goodall of Related Argent, gaining valuable insights into sustainable urban renewal and heritage preservation.

This visit was particularly relevant to understand the perfect model to achieve public-private partnership to develop large-scale redevelopment models which can be done sustainably, this strongly demonstrates the state's commitment to learning from global best practices in urban development.

The day culminated in a momentous diaspora engagement event organised by CII and Friends of the MP Chapter of the UK.

The gathering served as a vital platform for connecting with the Indian diaspora in the UK, where CM Yadav presented the myriad investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister's address highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage and robust economic growth, encouraging the diaspora to participate in Madhya Pradesh's development journey for sustainable growth and a secure environment.

CM Yadav emphasised the changing face of Madhya Pradesh and showcased the state's robust policy in pharmaceuticals, energy, renewable, automobile, education, medical tourism, and other manufacturing opportunities in various sectors offered by the state.

He made an impassioned presentation about Madhya Pradesh's unique identity as a cultural and spiritual haven.

"Madhya Pradesh is not just an investment destination; it is the heart of Incredible India, where ancient traditions meet modern aspirations," the Chief Minister said.

As quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the diaspora is a living bridge that connects two nations.

He extended a heartfelt invitation to the diaspora and international community to experience the state's rich tapestry of attractions first-hand.

The event successfully fostered stronger bonds between the state and its global community while highlighting Madhya Pradesh's potential as a premier investment destination.

These engagements reflect Madhya Pradesh's proactive approach to international cooperation and its commitment to sustainable development.

The activities have set a strong foundation for enhanced collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and the UK, particularly in areas of trade, investment, urban development, and cultural exchange.

The delegation's visit continues to build momentum for exploring substantial investment opportunities between Madhya Pradesh and British businesses, while further strengthening the cultural and social ties that bind our communities together.

