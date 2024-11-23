MP CM Mohan Yadav leaves for six-day foreign tour

Bhopal, Nov 23 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left for a six-day foreign tour to the U.K. and Germany on late Saturday evening.

Before leaving for the tour, CM Yadav said, "I am going to the U.K. and Germany with high hopes to convince investors for the Global Investment Submit -2025 in Bhopal."

He also stated that this visit will not only bring investment to Madhya Pradesh but will also provide new opportunities to acquire technical expertise.

In London, he is scheduled to visit King’s Cross and redevelopment sites and will attend a dinner program organised by the NRI “Friends of Madhya Pradesh” which will be attended by over 400 NRIs.

Yadav is also scheduled to meet with the industrialists and Vikram K. Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to the U.K. on November 26.

“Investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh will be discussed with about 120 participants in an interactive session,” the CM office said in a statement.

“This tour is an unprecedented effort to effectively present the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh among the international investors,” it added.

Yadav will also be on a two-day visit to Germany on November 28 and 29, following his tour of the U.K.

In Germany, Yadav will hold discussions with the leaders of the Bavaria state government and the Consul General of India in Munich on the morning of 28th November.

He will participate in the interactive session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, in which representatives of the Consul General of India, CII, Invest India, and Indo-German Chamber of Commerce will also be present.

Yadav will also visit the factory of LAPP Group in Stuttgart on November 29 and will discuss investment-related matters with the officials.

Long-term collaborative relations will also be established in the field of industrial and educational manufacturing skills. Innovations and development in renewable energy, electric vehicles, MSME sector will gain momentum, the statement added.

