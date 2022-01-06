MP CM performs special prayers for long life of PM Modi after security lapses in Punjab

Following the security lapses that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday performed special prayers for the long life of PM Modi at the Gufa temple in Bhopal.

According to party sources, Bharatiya Janata Party plans to hold prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People across India will also be performing Mahamrityunjay Jaap at different temples.

In Delhi, General secretary Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, and Baijyant Panda will pray at the Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place.

In Varanasi, there will be a special prayer and aarti at Kaal Bhairav mandir for PM Modi.

On Wednesday, the PM's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur.

PM Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday due to a security breach during his visit is learnt to have told state government officials at the airport, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya".

( With inputs from ANI )

