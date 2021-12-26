MP CM seeks economic experts' suggestions for setting policies, development of state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he sought suggestions from the experts in the economic field for setting policies and for the development of the state.

Addressing the 104th Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "The suggestions of all you experts in the economic field are very important for Madhya Pradesh. Collect these suggestions and hand them over department wise, so that the development efforts of the state can be strengthened. I will use the suggestions given by all of you experts for the development of the state and in setting policies in the state. I assure you this."

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes feedback from all over the world, gather information and then act accordingly.

The Chief Minister further said that at the beginning of January, he will meet senior officials of the state to make preparations regarding the budget of the state, while assuring that he will use the suggestions of the experts.

"You are our expert. We will make necessary changes in this year's budget by making full use of the hard work you have put in, whatever your inputs are," he said.

He further said that to improve the quality of education, the State government has decided to open schools in 15-20 villages, where there will be every necessary facility for the students.

"In order to improve the quality of education, we have decided to open such a school in 15-20 villages, where there will be every necessary facility for the students. Like a private school, the bus will bring the children to school and drop them back home. We are also making necessary reforms in the field of medicine," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that similar seminars will be held again within one year and the suggestions received in this seminar will also be used

"140 economists who came to Bhopal in the seminar are "Navratnas" of Madhya Pradesh government. Will use their talent for Madhya Pradesh. Similar seminars will be held again within 1 year and the suggestions received in this seminar will also be used. Will follow the conclusions of scholarly research papers," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor