MP Congress sends delegation to offer 'prayer letter' at Mahakal temple in protest against corruption, irregularities in Mahakal Lok construction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 1 : Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday sent a delegation of Congress Media Department to offer 'prayer letter' at Mahakaleshwar temple in protest of corruption and irregularities in construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

The move of the Congress party came after the continuous uproar going on over the issue of damages caused to idols installed on the premises of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

Notably, six out of the seven idols of 'Saptarishi' installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Ujjain city collapsed and suffered damages due to gusty winds on May 28, officials said.

Congress Spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, "The state government and the administration are listening to the opposition. Corruption is being done continuously in the state and the BJP government did not spare even Lord Mahakal. They did corruption there too."

"Now we do not have any other option, so we are going to address our problem to Lord Mahakal. We will complain to Baba Mahakal and Nandi ji and will also leave an application there. We will request the Lord to punish the state government and remove them from power in the state in 2023 .(referring to upcoming assembly polls to be held later this year)," he added.

Reacting to the Congress allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "The kind of lies that the Congress party is spreading now, they accused the BJP government of conducting irregularities during the last Simhastha Fair also which was held in 2016. But they could not prove any irregularities."

After coming into power in the 2018 assembly polls, the then Congress minister accepted in the Assembly that there was no corruption in Simhastha, Chaturvedi said.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in Ujjain.

He added that statues were made from FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) material everywhere and there has been no corruption in it. It (damage caused to idols) was the fault of the contractor and the contractor would get new idols prepared for the damage caused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor