MP: Group of people throws ink at Damoh District Education Officer, raises slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 : A group of people threw ink at the District Education Officer (DEO) and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the premises of the DEO office in the district while he was going somewhere in his car. A video of the incident also came to the fore in which the group of people could be seen stopping his car and throwing ink on him.

After the incident, Damoh District Education Officer (DEO) S K Mishra said, "There was some suspicious type of people and they suddenly threw ink. I do not know their names but they are locals. They were speaking about the Ganga Jamuna School issue (hijab controversy where purported posters of girls wearing Hijab came to light). I have neither been given an investigation nor have I filed a report in this regard."

"It has been handed over to a high-power committee. I saw a few faces among them who had some outstanding bills. So, they might have done this out of revenge. The bills pertained to the maintenance and repair of some schools," he added.

When asked about filing a complaint in this regard, Mishra further said that he would think about it after having discussion with higher officials.

