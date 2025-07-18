MP High Court asks Human Rights Commission to probe humiliation of gangster

Bhopal, July 18 The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Friday, directed the State Human Rights Commission to investigate the alleged humiliation of notorious gangster Zubair Maulana, who was paraded by police after his arrest in Bhopal on May 9.

The court judgment came on a plea filed by Zubair's wife Shameem Bano, accusing the Bhopal police of humiliating and violating religious rights of her husband.

She alleged that after arresting Zubair, his head, beard and moustache were forcefully shaved, which is against the Islamic customs.

Advocate Prashant Chourasia, who represented Shameem Bano in the court, told that the court has found that police have violated the Article 21, 22 and 25 of the Constitution.

"The single-judge bench of Justice Vishal Mishra has directed State Human Rights Commission to investigate the matter and take an appropriate action in the matter," Chourasia told media persons in Jabalpur on Friday.

Zubair Maulana, a notorious criminal, who was wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested following a violent incident that occurred on May 6 when he and 10 to 12 of his accomplices barged into rival gangster Saad Khan's house and fired gun shots.

On the same day, Zubair and his gang arrived at the residence of Saad Khan's brother-in-law Faizal at Indira Nagar in Teela Jamalpura in Bhopal.

They fired gun shots in the air to create terror.

Upon receiving information, Zubair and three of his aides were eventually arrested from a farmhouse, which was reportedly the gangster's hideout.

Police had also seized a country-made pistol, four live cartridges and three knives from the possession of the criminals.

Bhopal police carried out a procession by dragging Zubair through the streets.

Video showing Zubair being paraded and his head, beard and moustache shaved, had sparked a controversy.

However, police had then denied any misconduct, saying that Zubair had altered his appearance to avoid recognising him to mislead the police.

Police had said that when Zubair was arrested, he had already shaved his head, beard and moustache.

