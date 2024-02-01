MP Jairam Ramesh Accuses Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of Engaging in Political Vendetta

ED arrested Hemant Soren, the former CM of Jharkhand, in a land fraud case on Wednesday. Not only Hemant, but ED has also sent a fifth summons to Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. In response to ED's action against opposition members, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has sent a strong message to Modi and Amit Shah.

In an interview with ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah believe only in politics of vendetta and political harassment." He added, "They just don't want Rahul Gandhi to finish his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."

Watch Video-: