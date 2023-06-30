MP: Man dupes two businessmen on pretext of providing shops under Smart City project in Indore; case registered after a year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 : A man duped two businessmen of Rs 94 lakh on the pretext of providing shops being sold under the Smart City project of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and a case was registered in the matter around a year later.

According to the victims, they had submitted an application to register a complaint against the accused of cheating at the police station in the city but the case was not registered and no action was taken into the matter.

Later, the complainant had reported the issue to the senior police officers. After which, following the instructions of senior officers, a case was registered into the matter around a year later on Tuesday (June 27) at MG Road Police station in the city.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Pandey (around 30), a resident of Dwarka Puri locality, Indore.

MG Road police station in charge Santosh Yadav said, "The complainant Arvind Chawla had given Rs 76 lakhs for two shops while another complainant Sachin Yadav had paid Rs 18 Lakh for one shop to the accused. The Indore Municipal Corporation had kept the said shops in the reserve quota, it was not for sale but the accused Pandey had extorted a total of Rs 94 lakh from both the traders in the name of providing the shop."

On Tuesday (June 27), a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420, 467, 468 and 471 into the matter. The accused Pandey is at large and efforts were on to nab the accused, the police officer added.

