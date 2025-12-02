MP Municipal (Amendment) Act passed unopposed on 2nd day of state Assembly

Bhopal, Dec 2 The Madhya Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act-2025, which will pave the way for direct elections to the posts of Chairperson of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad, was passed following a healthy debate in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the Urban Affairs and Housing Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, during the debate in the House expressed that the law enacted by the former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government has been amended.

"This law, which was enacted by Digvijaya Singh's government to fulfill the vision of former late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has been amended now," Vijayvargiya said,.

The Minister also asked, "Will Rahul Gandhi's gang oppose the Bill?"

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, responded to Vijayvargiya's remark, saying the "Congress is not opposing the Amendment, only some improvement have been suggested."

Minister of State for Urban Administration and BJP MLA Pratima Bagri said that its good to see that the Opposition also supported the amendment and the Bill was passed unanimously in the House.

She expressed that the development will ensure transparency in the municipal elections.

Senior Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, however said that the Municipal (Amendment) Act-2025 will not stop the horse trading of Councillors.

"This Act is not going to bring any change in open horse trading of corporators," Congress MLA Baraiya added.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had approved a proposal to introduce the Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill in the state Assembly regarding the conduct of elections for the posts of Chairperson of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad through the direct voting system last week.

From 1999 to 2014, elections for these posts in the state were conducted directly by voters.

In 2022, elections for these posts were conducted through the indirect system by elected councillors of wards.

The election of the Mayor has continued to be conducted through the direct system by voters.

