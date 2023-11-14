MP polls: PM Modi's roadshow in Indore, Rahul to campaign in Datia & Vidisha

Bhopal, Nov 14 With three days left to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the star campaigners of Congress and BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday will hold roadshows and rallies to seek people's support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a mega roadshow in Indore, the economic city of Madhya Pradesh.

The roadshow will be divided into two segments, starting from Indore 1 Assembly constituency, where the BJP has fielded senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya against the sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.

The second part of the roadshow will start from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Bhavan in the Rau Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing two rallies in Datia and Sheopur.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two rallies in Vidisha and Khargapur Assembly seat of Tikamgarh district.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies in Neemuch, Dhar and Bhopal. Later he participated in a roadshow in Bhopal late on Monday. During the roadshow, he said, “Hindustan mohabbat ka desh hai, nafrat ka nahin (Hindustan is a county of love, not hate).”

