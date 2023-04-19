MP: Priest of Mahakal temple objects to Badshah's song 'Sanak' for using name of Lord Shiva along with obscene words

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 : A senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district has raised an objection to Indian Rapper Badshah's recent song 'Sanak' for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song.

The priest, Mahesh has asked to remove the name of God from the song and apologise. He further said that he would demand to lodge an FIR against the rapper Badshah.

Mahesh alleged, "Exemption is being misused in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Saints, storytellers and Hindu orgsations should come forward and should stage an agitation across the country to stop such indecency. Be it a film star or a singer, they should protect and follow the dignity of Sanatan Dharma."

The singer used indecent words and even abused in the song. After that the singer called himself a devotee of Lord Shiva in the song. It is unfair and he opposes it. Mahakal Sena and Pujari Mahasangh, including Hindu orgsations, have asked to remove the name of Bholenath from the song with immediate effect, he added.

He further said, "We have always tried that whenever someone has tried to defile Sanatan Dharma or mocked our deities, we have given applications to the police station and demand to register an FIR. In this case also, we will demand to register an FIR against the singer."

Notably, the recent song of the rapper which is 2 minutes and 15 seconds long is trending these days. The singer could be heard pronouncing the obscene word after 40 seconds in the song.

The song has 18 million views on the youtube (till the report filed) and many people, including famous personalities have made Instagram reels on the song. The song was being liked a lot, but now devotees of Lord Shiva were angry with the song.

