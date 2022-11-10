MP ready to become 550 bn dollar economy by 2026: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is ready with a roadmap to make Madhya Pradesh a 550-billion dollar economy by 2026.Chouhan made the remark while addressing a session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh in Mumbai on Thursday.The state government along with MP Industrial Development Corporation and CII organised a roadshow in Mumbai to invite investors for the Investors Summit to be held in Indore on January 11 and 12.CM Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh has all the infrastructure and policies in place, making it an ideal destination for industries to come and set up base. Availability of skilled and semi-skilled labour, continuous power supply, land bank and well-built road connectivity will help the businesses to thrive in the state."He further said, "The state has also emerged as an upcoming hub for pharmaceutical companies. The state has already sanctioned approval for 15 companies to come and set up a bulk drugs unit and approvals for 15 more companies are in the pipeline.""With the help of the Singapore government, the state has developed a global skills park which will equip future labourers with skills required for such businesses," he added.State Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Shukla said, "The state government has spent Rs 15 billion so far on building infrastructure conducive for development."Minister for Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, said, "The state provides the perfect investment ecosystem across various sectors."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor