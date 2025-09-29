MP Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Performing Garba in Khargone; SHOCKING Video Surfaces

Madhya Pradesh Garba Heart Attack Viral Video: A 19-year-old woman died of a heart attack while performing Garba with her husband at a Durga temple in Khargone district. The woman, identified as Sonam, had married Krishna Pal in May this year. The couple was dancing together in front of the deity’s idol to the song “O Mere Dholna” when she suddenly collapsed.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Witnesses initially thought she was acting. When she did not move, panic spread through the crowd. Relatives tried to lift her, but she remained unresponsive.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The cause of death is reported as a heart attack. The sudden death of the young bride shocked the entire village. Residents said they were stunned by the tragedy at such a young age.