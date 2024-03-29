Mukhtar Ansari Death: 'I Was Poisoned by Jail Authorities,' Gangster's Letter to Mau Court a Week Before His Death

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

The dreaded gangster was brought to the hospital around 8:25 PM, according to the official release from the hospital. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died, the release added. On March 21, 2024, Ansari applied to the court through his lawyer, Randhir Singh Suman, accusing jail authorities of administering slow poison through his food. As a result, he did not appear in court.

The letter Mukhtar Ansari wrote to chief judicial magistrate in Mau court on 21 March 2024 claiming he was being poisioned by the jail authorities. A week later he died. pic.twitter.com/23pyKDi47A — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 28, 2024

Ansari claimed that he was being given slow poison in jail, leading to a serious decline in his health and impending death. He requested the court to appoint a team of doctors to provide proper treatment and investigate the matter. During his appearance in the MP-MLA court of Mau, Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer, Randhir Singh Suman, submitted the application to the court.

Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari also claimed that his father was given poison in the food and said they would move to the judiciary. "We have full faith in it," he added.

"I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it..." Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, said.

"Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation)... My father alleged being given a slow poison... Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem)," Umar Ansari added.

Meanwhile, the body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been sent for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital, Banda.