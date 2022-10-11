Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with full state honours

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly called 'Netaji' was cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village. Yadav breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22 and moved to ICU on October 2 after his condition worsened.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav were present at the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, businessman Anil Ambani, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev were seen at the funeral ceremony.