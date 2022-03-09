Mumbai police briefly detained Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders during protest for demanding resignation of Nawab Malik

Mumbai police detained BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of the party as they were carrying out a protest march demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik.

"Instead of taking resignation of Minister Nawab Malik, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government detained Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leaders who were demanding action against killers of Mumbaikars," Fadnavis Office said in a tweet.

The BJP leaders were released from the yellow gate police station.

"We will not sit silently until the Nawab Malik, who is in jail, the government should accept his resignation, this is not a political one, he is an accused, his resignation should be taken. Till this government does not take resignation, our protest against the government will continue. The money that Haseena Parkar earned from the people was said to have been used for the bomb blast," he said during the protest.

Earlier, reiterating its demand for the resignation of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said "if this government doesn't sack him then it will be seen standing with the underworld fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim?"

Currently, the NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik is in judicial custody in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Fadnavis pressed for the sacking of Malik in the ongoing Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly amidst the BJP MLAs raising slogans against the state government. The House was adjourned for 30 minutes as the BJP MLAs continued protesting in the Assembly.

Malik on Monday arrived at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai after a Special PMLA court sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Malik but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MV), comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, has rejected the demand.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor