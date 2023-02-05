Mumbai: Police issue notice to Vinod Kambli for assaulting to wife

Bandra police on Sunday served notice to Vinod Kambli directing him to appear before police for investigation in connection to case registered against the former cricketer for allegedly assaulting his wife.

A team of Bandra police reached the residence of Vinod Kambli this morning and served notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC).

"The notice was issued asking the former cricketer to appear before the Police and record his statement after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly abusing and assaulting his wife, Andrea at their house in suburban Bandra here," the police said.

The case was registered on a complaint from Andrea, in which she alleged that Kambli in an inebriated state threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, a Bandra police station official said.

"The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm on Friday," the police official stated.

Before coming to the police, Kambli's wife got herself treated at Bhabha Hospital, the official added.

The case was registered under Sections 324 and 504 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of Kambli's wife.

( With inputs from ANI )

