Mumbai police seize drugs worth Rs 68 lakh, one held

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 14 : The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit in Mumbai arrested a drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 68 lakhs from his possession.

"A 23-year-old drug peddler arrested with possession of drugs worth Rs 68 lakhs," Mumbai Crime Branch police said.

Following the drugs seizer, a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 Act.

The arrested drug peddler was further produced in the court where the court sent him to police custody till May 16, said a statement from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

On Saturday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth around Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Ops) said it was the largest in terms of monetary value and the source of the drugs is Pakistan.

Talking to , Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "NCB & Navy conducted a successful operation in the Indian Ocean. It is the largest in terms of its monetary value. The monetary value is approx Rs 15,000 crore. It originated from the Chabahar port in Iran. The source of the drugs is Pakistan."

Singh further said that the consignment was meant for Sri Lanka, Maldives and India. "The mother ship was being stationed at different points in the sea. The smaller boats would go from various countries & collect consignments from the mother ships. The consignment was meant for Sri Lanka, Maldives & India. One Pakist national has been arrested", he said.

He added that the operation was started in February last year and as part of the operation, the team has seized roughly around 4000 kg of various drugs. "We started Operation Samudragupta in Feb 2022 as part of that operation we have seized roughly around 4,000 kg of various drugs", Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor