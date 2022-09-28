Mundra heroin seizure: NIA arrests 26th accused

New Delhi, Sep 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 26th accused in connection the seizure of 3000 kgs of heroin, valued at Rs 21,000 crore, at Gujarat's Mundra Port in September last year, an official said.

A senior NIA official said that the accused, identified as Sushanta Sarkar of West Bengal, was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the illegal international trade of heroin into India for supporting terrorist activities.

Heroin was seized between September 17-19, 2021 at Container Freight Station, Mundra Port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from a consignment of semi processed talc stone it was concealed in.

The case was initially registered by DRI and then re-registered by the NIA. In March 2022, the NIA had filed charge sheet before a special court in Ahmedabad against 10 persons.

The case pertains to an international drug smuggling syndicate, run by Afghan nationals, brothers Hassan Daad and Hussain Daad, who had sent multiple heroin consignments to India through containers. The heroin was purified in Afghanistan and the concealed in other materials like, semi-processed talc and bituminous coal. These consignments were then sent to Indian ports in Gujarat and West Bengal and further to New Delhi, via trucks.

"The accused arrested yesterday is an important part of the criminal conspiracy, and had ordered a heroin-laden shipment of semi-processed talc from Afghanistan, via Iran in November. He used his firm 'Jesus Christ Impex' for the purpose. He transported the consignment to the firm of another accused Kabir Talwar, in New Delhi. The consignment was unloaded by members of the heroin smuggling syndicate who are charge sheeted in the instant case," said the official.

