Municipal Commissioner abuse case: Kumaraswamy calls K'taka CS; BJP seeks arrest of Cong leader

Bengaluru, Jan 14 Reacting strongly to the alleged abuse of a senior woman Municipal Commissioner by a Congress leader in Chikkaballapur district, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy called up Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking action regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the BJP has urged the police to book the accused Congress leader under the provisions of the Goonda Act.

It can be noted that the purported audio of a Karnataka Congress leader from Chikkaballapur district abusing and threatening a woman Municipal Commissioner has stirred controversy.

The incident allegedly involves local Congress leader Rajeev Gowda. He is accused of hurling abuses and issuing death threats to Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda using derogatory language.

Rajeev Gowda is a KPCC state coordinator and the defeated candidate from the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy called Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and expressed anger over the incident and forwarded the purported audio clip to her.

He expressed disappointment that, as a woman herself, there appeared to be no protection for female officers working under her administration. He demanded the immediate arrest of the Congress leader involved.

“How can officers function if they are shouted at and abused like this?” he questioned

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "The manner in which Congress leaders are behaving like rowdies reflects the true culture of that party. The Sidlaghatta Congress leader has not only committed an illegal act but has also behaved like an unruly thug towards a woman officer who was discharging her official duties, which is completely unacceptable."

"The party cannot remain silent while intoxicated by power, leaders display arrogance towards common citizens and honest officers. The state government must immediately take strict action against such undisciplined leaders who resort to intimidation against a woman officer. Otherwise, the people themselves will take to the streets and teach an appropriate lesson," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, speaking to mediapersons, said the arrogance of Congress leaders has increased across the state. Their high-handed behaviour has crossed limits.

He demanded that the Chief Minister immediately arrest Rajeev Gowda.

He said that since Gowda openly spoke about taking the law into his own hands, he should be immediately arrested under the Goonda Act. Otherwise, the BJP would take the issue to the state level, he warned.

Questioning whether it is right for Congress leaders to indulge in such hooliganism, he said that sanitation workers have also staged a protest there following the abuse. The BJP will take up the issue on a priority basis, he said, alleging that law and order in the state has completely collapsed.

Narayanaswamy demanded that the Chief Secretary act immediately. He said the Chief Secretary should not dance to the tune of the government and reminded that the office has independent authority. When the government commits mistakes, it is the duty of senior officials to correct it and advise the government, he said, warning that if this is not done, the BJP may be compelled to launch a protest even against the Chief Secretary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor