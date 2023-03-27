Murals in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar depict local culture as town gets ready to host G20 meetings

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 : The G20 summit is set to be orgsed in Ramnagar from March 28 to 30. For this, special preparations have been made in Ramnagar under which the civilization and culture of Uttarakhand are being shown at the venue of the G20 meeting, along the walls and roads.

Kusum Pandey, the first woman from Uttarakhand to be awarded the National Award in Fine Arts and her team have taken up the task of carving the culture of Uttarakhand on the walls for the G20 meeting in Ramnagar.

In this regard, Kusum Pandey told , "Guests coming from the country and abroad in the G20 meeting will be exposed to the culture of Uttarakhand through these paintings. At the same time, being inspired by this, they will spread the message of this culture in their countries as well. Due to this Uttarakhand will come to the minds of people in foreign countries as well".

On this occasion, the District Magistrate of Nainital, Dheeraj Garbyal said, "All preparations related to the event and the beautification of the Ramnagar for the event will be completed before time".

As per the visuals, the murals in Ramnagar are depicting the culture, living conditions of people in the state, and musical instruments of Uttarakhand.

In 2022, Kusum Pandey received the national award at the 62nd National Lalit Kala Akademi Award in the field of visual arts.

The three-day G20 meeting in Ramnagar will see the participation of 70 foreign guests and 30 Indian officials.

