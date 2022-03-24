Muslims and Christians will associate with RSS one day, Karnataka minister makes bold statement

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday said all naysayers will have no choice but to accept the RSS soon, while Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa stated that all Muslims and Christians will become part of the RSS soon, leading to an uproar in the Assembly. KS Eshwarappa, the rural development minister, made the statement during a discussion on law and order in the House when speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri used the term "our RSS" and said a day would come when opposition legislators would also speak the same way, to which Congress MLAs expressed their reservations. “It's our RSS, my RSS. You all will say RSS in coming days,” the speaker said.

Soon after a verbal argument ensued with Congress MLA KJ George saying, “Who are you to say Christians and Muslims will say RSS?” Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “I'll never ever be part of RSS and say its name.” According to a PTI report, it all started when Siddaramaiah referred to RSS, the ideo4logical head of the BJP, while speaking about his personal equation with some leaders and ministers of the ruling party. "Personal relations are important, then comes party differences- BJP, RSS, Congress and others," the Congress leader said. On a lighter note, the Speaker in a lighter note asked Siddaramaiah, "why are you feeling troubled about our RSS?" As the Congress veteran clarified he was not speaking by attaching any feelings, party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan told Kageri, "You (Speaker) are saying 'Our RSS' sitting on that chair?" The speaker then said, "What else, if not our RSS? Yes… It is Our RSS. RSS is ours… Zameer, I'm telling you one thing, if not today some day in the future, in our country, even you will have to say- Our RSS- definitely." Soon after, some Congress legislators said that day would never come and they would never say it. Siddaramiah said he too was opposed to the RSS.

Revenue minister R Ashoka then said the Sangh had become "sarva vyapi and sarva sparshi" (ubiquitous and omnipresent). "Our country's President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and the chief minister are all from the RSS. Everyone has to accept it now… It is our good fortune," he said as some Congress legislators said it was the country's "misfortune".Eshwarappa said, "All Muslims and Christians in the country, if not today, some day in the future, will become (associate themselves with) RSS. There is no doubt about it."Congress MLA Priyank Kharge then reminded the speaker about his stand on constitutional values during a debate on the Constitution last year. "You had then claimed that you are for the Constitution. Now, you are saying that you are in favour of the RSS."He then said the RSS had burnt the Constitution at the Ramlila Maidan in the past during a protest as they wanted 'Manusmṛiti'. The speaker and BJP members then asked him not to speak about "unwanted wrong things."