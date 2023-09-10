My blood boils, says Lokesh after father Naidu sent to judicial custody

Vijayawada, Sep 10 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday expressed his anguish over the arrest and judicial remand of his father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In an open letter to people, Lokesh said his anger simmered and his blood boiled to see his father being unjustly thrown into remand for a crime he never committed.

He posted the letter on X after a court in Vijayawada sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged skill development scam.

"I write to you today with a heart heavy with pain and eyes moistened with tears. I've grown up watching my father pour his heart and soul into the betterment of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu people. He never knew a day of rest, tirelessly striving to transform millions of lives," wrote the TDP leader.

"His politics have always been marked by dignity and honesty, and I've witnessed the deep inspiration he drew from the love and gratitude of those he served. Their heartfelt thanks filled him with pure joy, akin to a child's delight. I, too, drew inspiration from his noble path and followed in his footsteps, leaving a comfortable job in America to return to India. It was a tough decision, but I had faith in our nation, our systems, our foundational principles, and, above all, our Constitution. Yet, today, as I see my father unjustly thrown into remand for a crime he never committed, my anger simmers, and my blood boils.

"Is there no limit to the depths political vendetta will sink? Why must a man of my father's calibre, who has accomplished so much for his country, state, and Telugu people, endure such injustice? Is it because he never stooped to engage in vendetta or destructive politics? Is it because he envisioned growth, welfare, and opportunities for our people long before others?" Lokesh asked.

"Today feels like a betrayal. But, my father is a fighter, and so am I. We will rise with an unstoppable force, guided by unwavering determination for Andhra Pradesh and Telugu people worldwide. I ask you to join me in this battle," the young leader appealed to people.

