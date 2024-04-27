Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 8.44 cr in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 27 The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police in a joint operation arrested a Myanmar national and recovered 1.206 kg heroin valued at Rs 8.44 crore from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles sources said that acting on a tip-off, the paramilitary force along with teams from the Special Narcotics Police Station and the CID (Crime) detained the Myanmar national from Tuikual North in Aizawl on Friday night.

After a search, heroin smuggled from Myanmar was recovered from the detainee.

The heroin, concealed in 110 soap cases, and the accused have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles guards the 510 km India-Myanmar border along Mizoram where unfenced frontiers have become one of the main routes for smuggling drugs from across the border.

