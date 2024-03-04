Nafe Singh Rathee Killed: Two Shooters Involved In INLD Chief's Murder Arrested In Goa

Today, two suspects implicated in the high-profile assassination of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathi last month were apprehended. The captured individuals, named Saurabh and Ashish, were taken into custody following a collaborative operation conducted by Haryana Police and the Special Cell of Delhi Police in Goa. According to reports, both suspects have ties to the infamous Kapil Sangwan gang.

On February 25, Rathee, the president of the Haryana unit of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), was fatally shot in Bahadurgarh, located in the Jhajjar district of the state.

The district police confirmed that the suspects were detained in Goa as part of a coordinated effort between the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police. Earlier, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had stated on Saturday that all four shooters implicated in the case had been identified, with ongoing efforts focused on apprehending them.