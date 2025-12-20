Nagpur Water Tank Collapse: Maharashtra Government Assures Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia; Company to Pay Rs 30 Lakh to Deceased Workers’ Families

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday declared an ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of six migrant labourers from Bihar who lost their lives in a tragic industrial accident in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, officials said. The workers were killed after a water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing unit located on the outskirts of the city. The incident took place on Friday and triggered immediate responses from both the Bihar and Maharashtra governments. Authorities confirmed that all the deceased were working migrants from Bihar, prompting the state government to announce financial relief for their next of kin.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the affected families, assuring them of comprehensive support. “The incident in which 6 workers lost their lives in an accident at a company in Butibori MIDC, Nagpur, is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 workers were injured, and their treatment is underway. I pray at the feet of God that they recover soon,” he said, as reported by ANI. He added that the state government would provide Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased.

Further detailing the relief measures, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said the concerned company would extend additional compensation. “The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the heirs of the deceased. In addition, the concerned company will provide 30 lakh rupees to the heirs of the deceased, and the company has also agreed to provide 10 lakh rupees to the injured along with the cost of treatment,” he said, reported ANI. Meanwhile, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the site for rescue operations. An investigation has been launched to assess safety lapses and prevent future incidents.