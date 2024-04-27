Nainital Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Engulf Uttarakhand’s High Court Colony and Surrounding Regions; IAF Helicopter Deployed (Watch Videos)

A huge blaze has erupted in a forest area of Uttarakhand's Nainital since Friday (April 26), reaching High Court Colony and other regions in the district. The administration has called on the forest department and Indian Army to help douse the wildfire.

Indian Air Force also deployed a helicopter for a dousing operation in Nainital. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, an IAF Mi-17 chopper takes water from Bhimtal Lake.

IAF Deploys Helicopter for Dousing Fire

#WATCH | Nainital Fire | IAF Mi-17 helicopter takes water from Bhimtal Lake in Nainital as the Forest Department calls in the Indian Air Force and Indian Army for help in controlling the fire in Nainital which has been going on for more than 36 hours and burnt hectares of forest. pic.twitter.com/L6HnLbPU3W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2024

Wildfires also pose a threat to the residents of High Court Colony, located in the Pines area. It also hampered traffic. It has engulfed an old and vacant house located near The Pines. It has not caused any damage to High Court Colony, but it has reached dangerously close to the buildings.

Wildfire in Nainital

उत्तराखंड : नैनीताल के जंगलों में 4 दिन से भीषण आग लगी है। ये आग नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट तक पहुंच गई है। वायुसेना का हेलीकॉप्टर आग बुझाने में लगाया। नैनीताल के अलावा चमोली, रुद्रप्रयाग, पौड़ी, टिहरी, देहरादून के जंगल भी लगातार जल रहे हैं। पूरे उत्तराखंड में कल आग की 31 घटनाएं हुई हैं। pic.twitter.com/1dUWaaPHBL — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 27, 2024

The fire could reach sensitive army locations near the Pines area. Uttarakhand's forest department has said that over 24 hours, 26 forest fires were reported in the state's Kumaon region and five in the Garhwal region. The fire affected 33.34 hectares of forest area.