Names and religion of 3 kids at MP creche changed: Child panel chief

The chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, on Saturday claimed that a case of religious conversion of three children came to light during a recent inspection in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the chairperson of NCPCR said the case came to light during inspection at a creche at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh.

Kanoongo further claimed that the names and the relious identities of three children were changed and fresh documents on their names and faith were made the operator of the creche at the behest of someone.

The NCPCR chairperson tweeted, "During the inspection of a creche at Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, a case came to light where the names and religion of three children were found to have been changed. Fresh documents on their names and faith were made by the operator of the creche at someone's behest."

Kanoongo had earlier visited Rajasthan's Bilwara to probe allegations that women were bought and sold.

In an earlier tweet, the NCPCR chairperson had said there were also allegations that these girls are forced into flesh trade or prostitution.

Tweeting about his visit to the village where such cases have come to light, the chairperson of the child's panel said he came to know that several other female members of the victims' families were not at their homes and it is feared that they were also similarly traded and forced into prostitution.

"When I arrived at the victims' village, I came to know that there are several other members of their families who are not in the village. This is also the village of the kingpin of the 2019 flesh trade scandal," the NCPCR chairperson tweeted.

He added that so far, a total of 27 girls is learnt to be missing from their homes and the village and an investigation is underway to track them down.also similarly traded and forced into prostitution.

( With inputs from ANI )

